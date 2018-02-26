Bender family donates $30,000 to MCC to honor deceased instructor

KINGMAN – In honor of Mohave Community College instructor Marilyn Burdick, the college has instituted a new scholarship opportunity for future dental hygiene students via the Marilyn Burdick Memorial Scholarship.

Burdick was murdered in June 2013, and now her family has donated $30,000 to help students continue their education at the collegiate level.

“My mom always valued education and believed it’s one of the most important aspects of someone’s success in life,” said daughter Karen Bender in a MCC press release. “Most of all, she loved caring for others and found great joy in helping people improve their dental health.”

The scholarship will support students in the dental hygiene program by awarding $1,500 to one student each year for their continued education.

“We want this scholarship to extend the value she placed on education and her contributions to the dental field and Mohave Community College,” Bender said.

The scholarship program will begin for the Fall 2018 semester, and students can contact the financial aid office for application information at 1-866-664-2832 or 1-866-MOHAVECC.

Donations can be made to the scholarship and others by contacting the MCC Foundation at 928-757-0846 or at mccfoundation@mohave.edu.