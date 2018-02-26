Kingman Photo | KHS's Courtney Mossor student Rotarian

The Kingman Rotary Club recently announced Courtney Mossor as their student Rotarian. Courtney is currently a senior at Kingman High School. She was selected because of her leadership, high academic integrity and commitment to her school.

Besides excelling in the classroom, Courtney has succeeded as a student athlete. She has managed to play volleyball, basketball, track and golf during her tenure at Kingman High School. She has served as captain of her volleyball, basketball and golf teams.





Some of Mossor’s extracurricular activities include S-Club, Student Council, HOSA, National Honor Society. Courtney has been recognized for her dedication and leadership as a Kingman Bulldog. During graduation she will receive a cord for BMAS, NSHHS, Student Council, HOSA, and NHS.



After graduation Courtney will be entering either the Navy or Air Force. The Kingman Rotary Club congratulates Courtney her achievements.

