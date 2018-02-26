Kingman Photo | Rotary Readers

Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s January 26 meeting were Vicki Trujillo/ Cerbat Elementary School Principal and Julie Runkel/Assistant Principal (shown above with club president Susan Williams). Their topic covered the school’s reading program. Third grade students must pass a reading test before being promoted to fourth grade. To help students in this effort are Rotary Readers, club members and other volunteers who devote a half hour weekly to sitting with students needing help in this area and having the students read to them. For additional information on Rotary Readers, contact Bob Najaka at 928-715-1440.