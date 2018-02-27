Arizona joins 20-state coalition seeking to end 'Obamacare'

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has joined a 20-state coalition urging a federal district court in Texas to declare the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate as unconstitutional.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (burn-o-vich) announced the move Monday.

The court complaint says the Affordable Care Act — also known as "Obamacare" — forces an unconstitutional and irrational regime onto the states and their citizens.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the coalition's legal brief in Texas.

In addition to Arizona, other states participating are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.