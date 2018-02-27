Fifth victim of Grand Canyon helicopter crash dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries, bringing the total number of deaths from the crash up to five.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has confirmed that 29-year-old Ellie Milward died Sunday at University Medical Center.

Milward had been in critical condition since the Feb. 10 crash. Her husband, Jonathan Udall, died last week from injuries suffered in the same crash.

They had been on their honeymoon with a group of fellow Britons visiting Las Vegas when a sightseeing helicopter they were flying in crashed in the Grand Canyon.

Three people died the day of the crash, Milward and Udall died after being hospitalized, and two people are still in critical condition.

On the crowdsourcing website justgiving.com, family friend Chris Tucker posted this update on Monday: "It deeply saddens me once more to update this page. Yesterday Ellie lost her battle to her injuries, the only consolidation I can muster is that she is no longer in pain and is, I hope, with Jon. The continued support to this page is heartwarming during this tragic time. May we never forget this wonderful couple. Love, Chris."