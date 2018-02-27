Horoscope | February 27, 2018

Birthdays: Josh Groban, 37; Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, 47; Donal Logue, 52; Howard Hesseman, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for an event or activity that interests you and get involved. Don’t feel like you have to have company to enjoy trying something different.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make observations, but not changes that will affect your home or those you love. Gather information and check out all your options.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick close to those you can trust. Taking on a task that doesn’t belong to you or giving in to someone who is untrustworthy will cause problems.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Concentrate on what needs to be done. Don’t dillydally or someone will complain that you aren’t pulling your weight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get into activities that require physical energy. Strive to be the best you can without giving in to expensive procedures that promise the impossible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend time with the cherished people in your life and you will gain insight into the best ways to make personal improvements. Sometimes it takes others to point out our shortcomings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can make a difference. Sign up for something that will give you a voice and contribute to a movement you want to join.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Instead of letting what others do upset you, put your energy into getting things done and accomplishing your goals. Being active will bring good results.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional spending will put you in a vulnerable position. You can’t buy love – you have to earn it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pull in the reins if you find that you are moving too fast. Take time to listen to what others have to say and to decipher the best way to move forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make today more about the ones you love. Personal changes can be made if you do the work required to improve your living space, appearance or attitude.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You know what you have to do, so don’t hesitate to move forward. Put your own unique spin on whatever you do and you will stand out.