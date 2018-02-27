Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association worries about ‘US 93 parking lot’

KINGMAN – Progress with the interchange at U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 40 is going to be crucial to economic development at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, said John Hansen, president of Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association.

At Monday’s KAMMA meeting, Hansen outlined some of the discussion he recently had with the Arizona State Transportation Board, saying the future Interstate 11 corridor will be a “speedway” from Boulder City until it hits Kingman.

Then it becomes the “U.S. 93 parking lot,” he said.

“If we don’t make progress on the interchange, we’re going to create a dam and we’ll see where the water squirts out,” Hansen said. “I don’t think you’re going to have too many investors who want to invest in Kingman.”

Interstate 11 is key to planning Arizona’s future transportation, and now is the time to shape the corridor. Arizona’s transportation officials are working on the interchange design and their No. 1 priority is to get it done. They just “haven’t got their wallets out yet,” Hansen said.

“I think it’s one of the biggest threats that we have to our economic development,” he said of the U.S. 93 bottleneck through Kingman. “We can have all the discussions over Kingman interchanges, but it’s all moot if we don’t get I-11 done.”

Also at KAMMA’s meeting, Robert Freeman of Mohave Community College told the board about a certified production technician (CPT) course starting March 27 at Kingman’s Neal Campus.

The program consists of five individual certificate modules: safety; quality practices and measurement; manufacturing processes and production; maintenance awareness; and green production.

The goal of the CPT program is to raise the level of performance of production workers to help them find higher-paying jobs and to help employers ensure their workers increase the company’s productive and competitiveness. Cost is $2,300.

“They get more plugged in,” Hansen said. “We said we need this and it’s important that we support it. It sounds like a lot of money, but in my business, it just takes one ‘Ah heck’ and it pays for it.”

Treasurer Ken Dean talked about first-responder training by Cintas. The 20-hour class would teach CPR, triage and basic life support. A potential instructor has been lined up in Las Vegas, and the $275 cost may be partially covered by KAMMA funds, he said.

