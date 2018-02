The Lee Williams High School Chess Team and a White Cliffs Middle School chess player participated in the USCF Northern Arizona Scholastic Qualifier at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff.

Over 20 teams with more than 200 players K-12 participated in all sections.

Alex Green placed third as an individual in the K-8 section, winning 4-of-5 games. LWHS Chess Team placed first as a team in the K-12 section, with Josh Taflan placing third as an individual winning, three out of five.