Local Republicans laud leadership at Lincoln Day dinner

Republican dignitaries filled the Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room Saturday evening for the 27th annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Organized by District III of the Mohave County Republican Party, the event is meant to be a fundraiser for the group and, this year, featured a keynote speech by John Gibson, a radio talk show host and author, and appearance by Congressman Paul Gosar.

“We asked him to come and speak tonight also so that we could get an update about what’s going on in Washington,” said Jaci Hamill, district director, of Gosar’s appearance.

Kelli Ward, who is running this year’s race to replace Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, was invited but could not attend. Her husband, Michael Ward, acted as host in her absence.

During his speech, Gosar spoke about bills surrounding taxes, the second amendment and immigration, among other topics. Specifically, the importance of voters supporting the Republican agenda through supporting their candidates.

“I hope that you’ll get on the war path, start getting people riled up, we got to have this election…pick your candidate, support them, walk with them, give them signatures, help them raise money,” he said. “Imagine what is possible when you have Republicans backing a mantra of smaller government, limited government, empowering the constituents.”

Gibson, host of The John Gibson Show on Fox News Radio until July, focused his speech on media, stating that they do not understand things like guns and Trump voters but need to be paid attention to.

“Now y’all can read all these kind of right wing publications and feel better, because they validate what you’re thinking, or you can read the stuff from the people you have to beat,” said the former NBC News correspondent and anchor for daytime programming on MSNBC. “I highly recommend that you pay attention to the media you hate because it tells you where things are going, just like a compass.”

The event began at 5 p.m. with social hour and a book signing by Gibson, followed by dinner and speeches at 6:30 p.m. Hamill said approximately 200 people attended the event at $65 per ticket, and included a raffle, live auction and silent auction.