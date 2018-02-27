Man arrested on arson charges after trying to stay warm

KINGMAN – The biting cold finally got to Brian David Brown Jr., 29, of Kingman, who told deputies he was trying to light a fire in the Hualapai Mountains area just to stay warm. There was also the warmth of a stolen gun.

Brown was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies early Monday for four counts of burglary, two counts of prohibited firearms possession and arson.

Deputies also arrested his accomplice, Shalene King, 27, of Las Vegas, a short time later for theft and possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Arrow in the Hualapai Mountains area, where a resident had reported a suspicious man on foot in the area lighting fires. He attempted to light the resident’s fence on fire.

The resident’s vehicle, along with other vehicles in the neighborhood, had been rummaged through and a gun and some checkbooks had been stolen.

Deputies found Brown hiding in a wash. He was apprehended and found to be in possession of two hand guns, one of which was confirmed stolen from a resident’s vehicle. Officials reported he admitted to trying to light the fence on fire to stay warm.

Further information led deputies to King, who was allegedly in possession of stolen checks, narcotics and a glass pipe with residue. Both Brown and King were booked into the Mohave County Jail.

- Information provided by MCSO