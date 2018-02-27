MVD permanently expands to earlier opening time

DAILY MINER STAFF

KINGMAN – You can beat the rush at the Motor Vehicle Division office if you get there a half-hour earlier as ADOT has permanently expanded office hours to begin at 7:30 a.m.

Arizona Department of Transportation tested the expanded hours in Tucson in 2016, and last year took it to Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Flagstaff, Prescott, Casa Grande, Cottonwood, Apache Junction, Nogales, Show Low and Yuma.

The extra half-hour proved to be a success with improved overall customer service, and was made permanent in those 11 cities. Offices experienced shorter wait times and lower overtime costs.

“It works,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in a statement from Phoenix. “Because the doors open at 7:30 instead of 8 o’clock, we have fewer people lined up to be the first in line.”

Employees have more flexible schedules, which means they can serve people at the busiest times such as lunch hour. They can also process paperwork faster.

“That cuts down on the need for workers to catch up on those tasks at the end of the day, which significantly lowers overtime hours and saves taxpayer dollars,” Jorgensen added.

ADOT is using Arizona’s new management system that empowers employees at state agencies to come up with new innovations to help serve customers more efficiently.

The added daily hours also allow MVD to train representatives as the agency modernizes its infrastructure. On the second Wednesday of each month, MVD offices will open at noon to allow time for employee continuing education programs.