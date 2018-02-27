Papers pulled to recall Supervisor Bishop

KINGMAN – A political activist and frequent critic at Mohave County Board of Supervisors meetings applied Friday for a petition to recall District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop, who represents Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Chloride and parts of Kingman.

“Supervisor Bishop has engaged in a pattern and practice of failing to be attentive to the concerns of her constituents, and advocating against their best interests,” Jennifer Jones-Esposito said in her application for a recall petition.

The recall petition requires 2,897 valid signatures by June 22.

Though she did not elaborate on Bishop’s “failings,” Jones-Esposito has made numerous public comments criticizing county government at supervisors’ board meetings.

“I am, of course, disappointed by these vague and preposterous allegations,” Bishop told the Daily Miner Monday in an email, “but I do support the Arizona Constitution and citizen rights, including the recall process. I believe in this case it’s just unfortunate and unwarranted.”

Bishop was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2014 after being appointed to fill the remaining term of the late Joy Brotherton. She then won the seat in 2016 running unopposed. She’s a longtime county resident and former Cerbat Precinct Constable with experience in law enforcement.

Jones-Esposito, formerly from Quartzsite, is challenging incumbents Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Paul Mosley (R-Lake Havasu City) for Arizona House of Representatives District 5.

According to her statement on Mohave County Republican Party’s web page, Esposito-Jones is running “to protect your hard-earned money, safeguard your rights, hold government accountable, defend Arizona from federal overreach, preserve our water supply and grow the local economy.”