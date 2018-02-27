Prep Roundup: Lady Vols fall short at Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School softball team looked to be in good shape late in its contest at Lake Havasu. Unfortunately, the Lady Vols yielded a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night and couldn’t recover in a 15-13 loss.

Lee Williams jumped out to a 4-0 advantage, but then found itself trailing the Lady Knights 10-4 after three innings. The Lady Vols responded in the fifth inning though, scoring six runs to cut their deficit to 11-10.

Lee Williams’ Courtney Janney then tied the game with a solo homer to lead off the sixth inning. The Lady Vols would add two more runs in the top half of the frame before Lake Havasu’s Natalie McCoy put her team up for good with a grand slam.

Janney led Lee Williams with a 3-for-4 day that included two homers – one solo shot and one two-run homer.

The Lady Vols (0-2, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) travel to the Wrangler Tournament in Wickenburg this weekend. Action kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Baseball

Lake Havasu 2, Lee Williams 1

At LHC, the Lee Williams High School baseball team couldn’t find its offense Monday night and it cost the Vols in a 2-1 loss to the Knights.

Lee Williams mustered just three hits and only had 10 runners reach base in seven innings. The Vols scored their lone run of the game in the fifth, but were already trailing 2-0 after four innings.

Matt Shaw led the Vols with a 2-for-3 performance, while Robert Paulson added a hit and a run scored. Carter Rhoades tallied Lee Williams’ lone RBI of the game.

Matt Bathauer took the loss as he yielded one earned run on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in six innings of work.

Lee Williams (1-2) makes the short trip to Kingman High’s Big Red Construction Invite starting at 9 a.m. Thursday against Mohave (2-0).