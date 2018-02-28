7 fires in 2 hours has NACFD hopping

KINGMAN – A series of fires broke out within a couple hours of each other Tuesday in the Devlin Wash in Butler and were put out by citizens and Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District.

The fire station received a report of a brush fire at 9 a.m. and responded with the fire chief and two engine companies.

Shortly after they arrived, another fire was spotted in the Devlin Wash and more fires were being called into 911.

Fire Chief Wayne Eder requested two NACFD brush engines and one engine from Kingman Fire Department to assist.

A total of six fires were found to have been set in or around the Devlin Wash from Bond Street to Bank Street, and NACFD responded with eight firefighters. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office provided support.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

A seventh fire was reported at 10:51 a.m. in the 3500 block of Ryan. NACFD units responded from the initial fires to Ryan and quickly extinguished a small grass fire and burning trash near a vacant mobile home.

The cause of the fires is being considered suspicious based on evidence and witness statements. Fire investigator Mike Atchison is asking for help identifying the primary suspect for these fires.

Fire Chief Eder said the man arrested by sheriff’s deputies on Monday for suspected arson in the Hualapai Mountains is not the suspect involved in several fires in the Butler area over the past four years.

Residents or property owners with security cameras that could potentially have video footage of the fires or suspects are requested to call NACFD at 928-757-3151.

- Information provided by NACFD