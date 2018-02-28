Havasu lighthouse vandalized, local club offers reward

LAKE HAVASU CITY – An Island lighthouse was vandalized this weekend, and the Lake Havasu Lighthouse Club is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible.

Members of the Lighthouse Club contacted the Lake Havasu City Police Department on Saturday morning to report the vandalism, which took place at the Point Gratiot lighthouse adjacent to Site Six. The vandals broke several of the structure’s decorative panels, and scrawled graffiti on the remaining panels with permanent marker.

“They probably did it in five or 10 minutes, and then they were gone,” said Lighthouse Club member Greg Peterson. “It’s going to be a major chore to rebuild it, and we’re accepting donations to get it fixed.”

According to Peterson, many Havasu residents and visitors aren’t aware that the lighthouses are neither owned nor operated by the city. Each of the region’s 27 lighthouses is paid for and maintained by club members through donations. When a lighthouse is damaged, it’s not the city that pays to repair it.

The 27 lighthouses of Lake Havasu aren’t just decorative, Peterson said. At night, they provide powerful beacons for the region’s boaters, and can offer a valuable reference point for travelers in need of assistance.

Point Gratiot Lighthouse was installed in 2015, as a 14.5-foot replica of the famous Point Gratiot Light in Dunkirk, New York. It was the 24th of the club’s lighthouses, constructed with donations from the Havasu public. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, the vandals caused about $500 to $1,000 in damage to the lighthouse. Officers patrol the Island’s lighthouses on a regular basis, he said, but the department encourages residents and visitors to contact the department if they see vandalism being committed.

No witnesses have yet come forward with information about the crime, Gray said.

The graffiti left by the vandals referenced World War 2 historical figure “Kilroy,” and “A Pimp Named Slickback,” who is a character in “The Boondocks” animated television series.

For more information about Havasu’s lighthouses, or how to donate to the Lighthouse Club, visit the organization’s website at lh-lighthouseclub.org, or send an email to havasulighthouseclub@gmail.com.