Home destroyed due to fireplace problem, 5 escape without injury

KINGMAN – A double-wide mobile home was destroyed by an accidental fire Wednesday morning in the 7200 block of Avenida Choluteca, off Stockton Hill Road north of Kingman.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to the call at 5:36 a.m. with two engine companies, a pumper tender and a water tender.

Crews arrived to find an adjacent travel trailer exposed to the fire, which they protected with hose streams. They stopped the fire from spreading into nearby wildland areas.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental based on statements by the homeowner, and appears to be related to the fireplace. It spread quickly through the attic area, eventually causing the roof to collapse. The structure was deemed a complete loss.

Five people were living in the home at the time of the fire, and all were able to exit safely with no reported injuries.

NACFD sent a total of eight firefighters to the scene, including four volunteers.

- Information provided by NACFD