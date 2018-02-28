Horoscope | February 28, 2018

Birthdays: Jason Aldean, 41; Ali Larter, 42; Eric Lindros, 45; Pat Monahan, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Short trips are favored. The more you do, the greater the overall change will be to the way you live life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Try to do what you can to help others. The satisfaction you get and the difference you make will give you greater incentive to do more and complain less.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The simpler, the better. If matters become too convoluted, you will end up confused and trying to compensate for something you shouldn’t.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Watch what your peers do and consider how to best make use of your skills to complement what others are offering. Doing your best to fit in will lead to greater popularity and the chance to move into a key position.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change can be good if you think matters through before you lay your money on the table. Don’t trust anyone to look out for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep costs in mind. Downsizing or making your living arrangements more efficient and affordable is a good place to begin.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll have a change of heart. Look at the pros and cons before you disrupt your home and personal life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put in the hours and don’t stop until you have taken care of business. The changes you implement will be helpful when dealing with people you want to incorporate into your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can make personal changes that will improve your life and your health. Get into a fitness routine and start paying more attention to what you eat.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be pulled in two different directions. Your common sense will take you one way and your desire and impulse will take you another.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Try your hand at helping others or giving back to your community. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the way it makes you feel and the friendships you develop.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take the time to fine-tune whatever job you are given. Your attention to detail will make a difference when presenting what you have accomplished.