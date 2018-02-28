Local Brief | Joshua Tree Festival

KINGMAN – If you’re looking for something to do on St. Patrick’s Day, join the Friends of Arizona Joshua Tree Forest at the Joshua Tree Festival from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. March 17 at the Meadview Civic Association, 247 E. Meadview Blvd. in Meadview.

The festivities begin with a complimentary breakfast and will be followed by a birdwatching hike and photo shoot in the Joshua Tree Forest. There will also be a Joshua tree card-making class and jewelry-making demonstration.

The civic association will host a raffle, and local business and organizations will offer exhibits. A documentary on the forest will also be shown.

Discounted food and lodging prices will be available from local businesses and supporters. Registration is required and space is limited.

Contact friendsofjoshuatreeforest@hotmail.com for additional information or to register for the festival.