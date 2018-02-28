Letter | Sally Morisset: We’re better than a rest-stop-and-move-on city

Anyone who’s dabbled in real estate or has rehabbed a home knows that the best place to invest your money when remodeling is in the kitchens and the bathrooms.

I have found in my travels across the USA and abroad that this saying holds true. Traveling on the Interstate 10 freeway on my way to Florida, I would stop to “handle business” and eat at various restaurants.

Some fast-food places were absolutely disgusting with toilet paper all over the place, dirty sinks, and floors and windows with graffiti everywhere, not to mention the musty smell in some restaurants.

I just couldn’t get myself to eat there, much less stay. Rest stops didn’t fare very well either. Some were really bad and some were OK, but nothing to write home about.

Alabama had the best rest-stop by far with cement seating as well as park-like benches and flower pots with live plants that were healthy and well-taken care of. The lush landscape invited you to stay a little longer and enjoy the view. Their restroom facilities were outstanding. Their toilets had blue water in them and were the cleanest bathrooms I’d ever seen, not to mention the wonderful smell of pine.

You could see the pride in this state. The only other places that I have seen such pride are the big name car dealerships.

I say all this to say, if we’re going to invest in our state, remodel Kingman’s rest areas, parks and restrooms. Use money to improve the landscape that says, “Stay a little longer and enjoy the view.”

Most of our restaurants have ugly restrooms and some are just disgusting. This includes a lot of the big-name chains here.

Since we want growth, there has to be something better than a $175,000 sign, rabbit and lizard. Clean and attractive public bathroom areas with attractive landscape, which invites you to stay. Common areas that say we take pride in Kingman should be invested in.

Our fast food and restaurants here would do better to if they’d invest in their restrooms and kitchens. First impressions speak volumes.

With all this in mind, I think we’re better than a rest-stop-and-move-on city. Don’t you think so?