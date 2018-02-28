Letter | Why we march

We march because our children deserve to be safe in our schools.

We march in solidarity with our brave school children who demand a society which protects the innocent from those who think their rights supersede all other’s.

We march with our youth as the generation that failed them on gun control and gave this country the administration that is now destroying us.

Assault weapons of war have no place in our civilian society and are an unreasonable danger to our communities.

Regulating citizen ownership of arms drastically reduces gun deaths in 20 of our leading developed nations. Insistence that it won’t work here – they’ll just find something else, murder by automobile, knife, etc. – is stating that our United States citizens must be the most homicidal, hateful, sociopathic people on the planet.

We have 5 percent of the world’s population, and yet we have had 30 percent of the mass shootings from 1966 to 2012 and it has been getting worse in most recent years.

We have twice as many arms per capita as the average in our peer countries and 25 times more gun homicides per capita than our developed country peers.

We incarcerate more people by hundreds of thousands – more per capita than the Russia Gulag – than any other developed country. We must become a civil society and we must do it now to stop this destruction of our country.

Sick of our children being murdered? Come join us in protest March 24 at Locomotive Park in downtown Kingman.

Danny Baker

Local Resident