Local Briefs | Friends of the Kingman Library book sale kicks off Thursday

Friends of the Kingman Library book sale kicks off Thursday

KINGMAN – It’s a perfect time to bulk up your personal library at the Friends of the Mohave County Library – Kingman March book sale.

Members can get a jump on the sale from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday in the Library Program Room at Kingman’s library, 3269 N. Burbank St.

Sales open to the public Friday from 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

A wide variety of books will be available including new and used, hardbacks and paperbacks, fiction and nonfiction, and much more.

All proceeds will benefit the Kingman library.

For more information, call 928-692-2665.

KALP needs tutors

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Literacy Program, (KALP), a volunteer advocacy group that promotes literacy skills for all ages, is asking for volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help students improve reading skills, prepare for GED and other testing, or help English Language Learners (ELL) expand communication skills.

Free tutor orientation and guidance is provided. When this short briefing session is completed, the tutor chooses a student to help, and the tutor and student decide on the day and time that is best for them to meet. A minimum one hour per week is needed. Tutor sessions occur during open hours at the Mohave County Public Library in Kingman, or at other facilities, at the convenience of both parties. All materials for guidance and tutor sessions are supplied at no charge to either the tutor or the student.

No previous teaching experience is required. Just interest, patience, and a desire to help others will help make up the winning KALP tutor team.

For further information, please call Chris Meisenheimer at 928-757-4616.

Chamber offering employer workshop Thursday

KINGMAN – A workshop for employers will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., with topics that will save time and money for businesses.

Stay ahead of the game and be up to date on policies for 2018 that will sustain and see substantial growth in your business.

Experts will discuss important topics such as apprenticeships, work opportunity tax credit, unemployment tax, federal bonding and veteran’s service.

The workshop is presented by Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona and Arizona at Work.

Reservations are required at chamber@kingmanchamber.com or call 928-753-6253.

Community clean up in Yucca Saturday

YUCCA – It’s free trash day on Saturday with the Yucca community cleanup event running from 8 a.m. to noon at Yucca Fire Station, 12349 S. Frontage Road.

No loose trash will be accepted, so bring it in bags. Also, no hazardous waste is accepted. Appliances, car batteries and tires off the rims will be accepted.

Anyone who wants to volunteer for the community cleanup can call 928-715-0480.