Prep Roundup: Tigers rally past River Valley for win

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School baseball team used a five-run sixth-inning to pick up its first win of the season Tuesday in a 7-5 victory over River Valley.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-1 advantage after two innings, but the Dust Devils tied it up in the bottom of the third and then scored three runs in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.

That was short-lived though, as the Academy found its bats in the sixth frame and the five runs was all it needed in the win.

Peter High and Donny Tatham led the Tigers’ offense. High went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Tatham added a 3-for-4 performance with three RBIs.

Bradley Hecker, Ryan Hurley, Kaden Bean and Kannon Butler each finished with a hit.

Academy narrowly outhit the Dust Devils by an 8-7 margin, but River Valley committed two errors in the game.

Wyatt Hall picked up the win for the Tigers, yielding three earned runs on two hits with one strikeout. Tatham started the game and struck out six, while giving up two earned runs on four hits.

The Academy (1-1) makes the short trip to Kingman High today for the Big Red Construction Invite. The Tigers open the action with an 11 a.m. contest against Gila Ridge.

Softball

River Valley 3, Kingman Academy 2

At River Valley, the Kingman Academy High School softball team dropped a close 3-2 loss Tuesday to the Lady Dust Devils in a game that was called after 4 1/2 innings due to rain.

The Lady Tigers pounced on River Valley for two runs in the first, but the Lady Dust Devils responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame. River Valley then took the lead in the bottom of the third and held on for the win.

Randa Short led Academy’s offense with a 1-for-2 day, including the team’s lone RBI. The Lady Tigers narrowly outhit the Lady Dust Devils by a 5-4 margin.

Maryssa Edwards was saddled with the loss after yielding three earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts in four innings of work.

The Academy (1-1) welcomes Bagdad to town Monday for a 6 p.m. contest at Southside Park.