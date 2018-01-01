Kingman Photo | I Keep Kingman Clean and Beautiful

The Kingman Clean City Commission awarded certificates and prizes to top participating students in the American Recycles Day poster and essay contest in November.

The commission recognizes local businesses who supported this annual contest by providing donations to the teachers and prizes to the students including McKee Foods (Little Debbie’s), Taco Bells (Desert Del Oro Foods) and McDonalds.

Kingman Clean City Commission Chairman Clarence “C” Russell and CCC Commissioner Kathy Bowman with the student winners of the American Recycles Day Poster and Essay Contest at Kingman Council Chambers.

For further information, please call Rich Ruggles: Kingman Clean City Commission Liaison, (928) 753-8160, rruggles@cityofkingman.gov.