Kingman Photo | Opioid Education

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Dec. 1 speaker was Michelle Valandingham (shown above on left with club president Susan Williams). Valandingham is Program Coordinator for Mohave County Department of Public Health’s Prescription Drug Overdose Prevention Program. Her topic, Opioid Crisis, included the following statistics of concern: Arizona is No. 8 in the U.S. with the biggest opioid problems; Mohave County is No. 1 among Arizona counties for prescription opioids, illicit opioid possession increased 54 percent from 2010-2016; there was an increase of 43.9 percent in RX opioid-related deaths from 2005-2015. Efforts are being made to encourage physicians to prescribe nonaddictive alternative medications when at all possible.