Kingman Photo | Search and Rescue gets an assist

The Cerbat Ridge Runners ATV Club presents $527 as a donation to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Kingman Unit Dec. 11. Pictured (left to right) are ATV club members Terry Jones, SAR Kingman Unit Lieutenant Tom Blum (also a member of the ATV club), ATV Club President Jim Johnson, SAR Kingman Unit President Buffalo Hayden (tan shirt), Dave Cidila and ATV Club Secretary Wendy Dunlap. Since Oct. 15, MCSO SAR has participated in 22 missions, some of which have been ATV and UTV accidents.