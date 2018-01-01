Letter of Thanks | KTS Auto Repair went beyond great customer service

Divine Savior Independent Catholic Church would like to acknowledge the kindness and generosity shown to a member of our church.

Our church acted on behalf of a member whose foreign automobile was in pieces in her garage. Brian from KTS Auto Repair made two house visits in order to make the car drivable so he could take it to his shop on Butler Avenue.

Once at the shop, he and an assistant installed parts already purchased. The two men spent many more hours working on the car than what we were billed.

The car is running well and the owner is grateful for all those helping to make her pride and joy workable.

Thanks KTS.

Fr. Leonard Walker

Pastor