5 things to know about the City Council meeting Jan. 2

1. New meeting structure

This is the first City Council meeting since Interim City Manager James Bacon introduce a new structure to the meetings and Council approved Dec. 22. The meeting will open with work sessions followed by the regular meeting agenda. Work sessions are for discussion only and no action can or will be taken. It is conceivable action from the work session will appear at a later Council meeting to be voted upon.

2. Work Session: Airport Operations Options

Council will discuss whether it is Council’s preference to organize the airport with a new third-party entity replacing the Kingman Airport Authority or to move forward with the airport as a city department.

3. Work Session: Gateway Arch

Staff reports it has $110,000 for construction of a welcoming arch into downtown Kingman and at the request of Council will provide additional options of where to locate the arch, including Andy Devine Avenue to promote Kingman’s connection with Route 66.

4. Consent agenda

There are five items are the consent agenda, highlighted by Council considering and perhaps voting upon a draft of the permanent City Manager recruitment brochure, modified job description, and an updated recruitment timeline.

5. New business

Five items of new business are also on the agenda, including permitting Ventura Hotels to construct a 70-foot sign on its Home2Suites by Hilton property located off of Interstate 40 at Stockton Hill Road.