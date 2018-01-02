Horoscopes | Jan. 2

Birthdays: Kate Bosworth, 35; Dax Shepard, 43; Taye Diggs, 47; Cuba Gooding Jr., 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let troubles at home or at work disrupt your plans. Someone close to you will help you see your situation clearly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share your thoughts, feelings and intentions. Make changes to your home or to the way you live.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep an open mind when dealing with peers or money matters. An unconventional plan someone presents will be worth looking into, but don’t let others push or pressure you into making a snap decision to spend or donate.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Handle partnerships with care. Joint ventures can be costly if you don’t make a concerted effort to move forward frugally.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Peer pressure can be difficult to avoid. Before you succumb to others’ demands, look for alternatives that will encourage your own personal advancement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do as much as you can to help others. Your generosity will encourage others to do something special for you in return.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be aware of what’s going on around you. It will be easy to get pulled into someone else’s emotional spiral.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Whether you want to travel, pursue knowledge or make changes to your relationships, now is the time to get organized. Knowing ahead of time what’s required to reach your goal will encourage success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money, legal and health issues will surface. Take a close look and make any adjustments necessary before you take on anything new.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your feelings and you will make progress. It’s a new year and a new beginning. Establish your goals and figure out how to best approach your professional aspirations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider what others have to say or do, but don’t feel the need to follow the crowd. Be happy to just observe for the time being.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal investments will pay off. Taking an unusual route to get where you want to go will open up a window of opportunity.