Obituary | Dolores Bernice Lowman

On December 27, 2017, Dolores Bernice Lowman was called home to be with our Lord after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. The Lord needed another Angel at his side.

Dolores was born on April 6, 1937 in Kingman, Arizona to Susie and Albert Mott.

On October 23, 1955, Dolores married Jay Mahlon Jensen, in Ely, Nevada and moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1961. Together they had 5 children; James, Bruce, Bryan, Robert and Paula. Dolores and Jay were married for 14 years until Jay passed away from cancer. Not long after Jay passed, Dolores met Freddie and had 4 children; Dorothy, Audrey, John and Cindy. Together they raised 9 children in Kingman, Arizona later moving to New Mexico.

In 1984, Dolores and Fred moved back to Kingman, where Dolores loved to read, take care of her grandbabies and visiting with her best friend and sister-in-law Janice Mott, having coffee together every morning, and oddly enough laundry. Dolores loved doing laundry, which probably stems from working in a Laundromat in the early years of her first marriage. Dolores was a house wife and while living in New Mexico, not only took care of her children, but their friends as well. Dolores and Fred had a motto – No strays were ever turned away. In 2004, Dolores was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and went to live with her daughter Paula, in Phoenix, Arizona in 2008, where she was lovingly taken care of until her death.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Susie; her husband’s Jay and Fred; and her brothers Lee and Billie. She was also preceded in death by her sister Alberta.

Dolores is survived by her sister Marylou; brother Virgil. She is also survived by her children James Jensen (Marva); Bruce Jensen (Donna); Bryan Jensen (Shauna), Robert Jensen (Cledia); all of Kingman, Arizona and her daughter Paula Napier (Mike) of Avondale, Arizona. She has 28 Grandchildren; 47 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great Great-Grandchildren. Dolores has many Nieces and Nephews who loved her very much.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

