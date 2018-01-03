Horoscopes | Jan. 3

Birthdays: Eli Manning, 37; Danica McKellar, 43; Mel Gibson, 62; Victoria Principal, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal improvements should be your goal. Fitness, proper nutrition and personal growth should be your focus.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll face some opposition. It’s not always easy to please everyone, but finding common ground will help you get one step closer to your goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Learn as you go. Listen carefully and observe the way others handle situations similar to your own.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Rethink your financial situation and where your money comes from. Look for alternate ways to use your qualifications in order to raise your standard of living.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for ways to expand your interests, knowledge and connections. Attending networking functions and interacting with people will give you insight into future trends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional spending will be detrimental to achieving your personal goals. Moderate tactics may take longer, but in the end you will get what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let the changes happening around you cloud your vision. Look past what everyone else is doing and you’ll find a way to protect your interests without getting caught in someone else’s dilemmas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t give in to emotional spending. You can help by offering sound advice, not by putting your financial security in jeopardy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make alterations at home that will cut your overhead and ease your stress. Having a system in place will give you a sense of accomplishment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen and learn. Collaborating with someone who means a lot to you will ensure that you both get something out of your relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider how well you get along with the people you are dealing with daily. You may need to make adjustments to the parity of some of your relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional spending will leave you low on cash. Think twice before you sign up for something you don’t need.