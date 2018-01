KINGMAN – Authorities report a 55-year-old Kingman man was arrested for attacking a family member with a pipe Christmas Eve.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies took Gregory Duane Holliday into custody at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. MCSO arrived at a residence in the 3100 block of McVicar Avenue and reported locating a witness and evidence.

Holliday was charged with felony aggravated assault by domestic violence. He was booked into Mohave County Jail.