MCSO: Child dies after father ‘bent him in half’ to make him stop crying

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Police say a man is facing murder charges for allegedly abusing his infant son because he was crying.

Officers were called to a home near 12th Street and Camelback Road on Dec 19 in response to a child who was not breathing.

According to a police report, the child’s father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, told investigators he pulled the infant’s legs over his head and bent his body in an attempt to stop the crying. He said he didn’t release the pressure until the boy went limp.

According to court documents, Resendiz originally told police he put the baby to bed on the sofa between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, and claimed the child did not wake up until just before calling 911 more than 12 hours later on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital reported to police that the infant had critical injuries to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said the baby died from his injuries.

A grand jury indicted Resendiz Thursday against first-degree murder and three counts of child abuse. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to assist the mother, Jasmine, with the funeral costs and arrangements for Ezekiel.