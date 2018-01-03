County staff gets raised due to reclassifications

KINGMAN – It’s not that Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius doesn’t think engineering technicians and specialists in the Public Works department are deserving of pay raises.

They’re working hard and taking on added responsibilities, but salary range should go through the budget process, Angius said Tuesday before joining the Board of Supervisors in a unanimous vote of approval.

The board’s action reclassifies positions of senior engineer technicians to specialists at salaries of $27.41 an hour to $31.13 an hour, and bumps the county surveyor pay to $41.51 an hour.

“I’m all for it,” Angius said. “I just personally think it should have been part of the budget.”

County Manager Mike Hendrix said the board discussed “rightsizing” the Public Works department to become a more efficient organization when he first started.

Through attrition and retirement, the department eliminated 15 positions in the last two to three years, with the remaining employees taking on more responsibilities and sharing in the savings, he said.

“I’d rather have a core group of employees that are compensated well than a large group that are not,” Hendrix said.

Angius wanted in on the record that when Hendrix said the positions have been eliminated, they’re off the books for good and won’t be brought back in the future.

In a separate action, the board voted 4-1 to increase the salary of Clerk of the Board Ginny Anderson to $67,496 a year, up from her current salary of $61,360 a year.

Supervisor Buster Johnson, who has a reputation for voting against salary increases, said he was in favor of raising Anderson’s salary, noting that comparable positions in Lake Havasu, Bullhead City and Kingman are $70,000 to $95,000.

However, he voted against the raise when Angius made a motion to take the money equally from each district supervisor’s budget, rather than authorizing a contingency fund transfer to cover the increase.

Johnson said he already budgeted for his district, and now he’s being asked to contribute what would amount to a little over $1,200 to the clerk’s salary.

“I’ll tell you what. If your district can’t take the hit, I’ll double up on mine,” Supervisor Gary Watson told Johnson.

“I’ll take you up on it,” Johnson responded.