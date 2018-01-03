Supervisors agree to a matching K9 grant

KINGMAN – Sheriff Doug Schuster had no ponies for his show, but the dogs were impressive enough to convince Mohave County Supervisors to go along with a consent item on their agenda Tuesday for a matching grant for Mohave County K9 Foundation.

Deputy Sam Ruiz brought Thor to the supervisors’ meeting and the dog found “dirty money” behind the nameplate of Supervisor Gary Watson.

Bruno, handled by Deputy Kevin Gunnoe, put on a short display of obedience training for the supervisors, though he was making a howling ruckus during the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.

Schuster said one of his top goals after being elected sheriff was to build the K9 program, which has gone from no dogs to five with assistance from the nonprofit Mohave County Sheriff’s K9 Foundation.

“We’re very excited about that,” Schuster said.

The board approved placing proceeds raised by the K9 Foundation into the general fund, and then issuing a check for the same amount from Mohave County payable to the National Association of Chiefs of Police for up to $5,000.

This will be a 100 percent matching grant program, and the money will be deposited back into the general fund when the grant is received from NACOP, Schuster explained.

Janis Young, one of nine board members of the K9 Foundation, said the group raised $37,250 in six months to pay for dog food, veterinarian bills and equipment such as protective vests, paw protection and harnesses for the dogs.

The foundation also bought a new “bite suit” for demonstrations, medical insurance, pins and patches to be handed out to children, canine certification, shock collars and a stronger crate for one of the dogs.

The K9 units benefit the Sheriff’s department by reducing threats to officers, assisting in arrests and drug searches, looking for missing people and tracking hidden suspects.