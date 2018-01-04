City Council Roundup: website redesign, city code, and appointments

KINGMAN – The city’s website will be redesigned to become more photogenic with a format that can be easily updated by each department, information technology director Joe Clos said Tuesday.

He presented the goals and procedures for the website redesign during the work session of the City Council’s restructured meeting agenda.

The objective is to update the appearance and functionality of the website, refresh the content and use it as a marketing tool for visitors, residents and businesses, Clos said.

“We want to give each department the responsibility of updating the website,” he said.

Clos is looking to adopt a Google format with a search bar and key headings. His example showed the Kingman landscape and annual events such as Chillin’ on Beale Street and the Route 66 Fun Run, along with Kingman Regional Medical Center.

A website advisory group was formed to edit, delete and update the site.

Councilwoman Vickie Kress said she’d like to see tourism director Josh Noble and someone from the public who frequently uses the website to be added to the advisory group.

“I think we’re in the next generation of websites, just like Google, so navigation is critical,” Interim City Manager Jim Bacon said.

Building an attractive website is absolutely necessary for economic development, and the City has to do a better job of making the website visual, he added.

Clos said he would test the redesigned website and present it to the City Council at a May 1 work session. The targeted launch date is June 1.

Following the work session, council took the following action:

• Voted 5-0 (Travis Lingenfelter recused, Jamie Stehly absent) to approve an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance to allow Home2Suites by Hilton to construct a 70-foot free-standing LED sign on its property near Interstate 40 and Stockton Hill Road. Councilwoman Vickie Kress said she had concerns about allowing it and then having other businesses wanting the same thing. But she went along with it after Vice Mayor Jen Miles said Planning and Zoning had a long discussion before recommending approval. The sign would be a “very welcoming approach” advertising local events such as Andy Devine Days, Miles added.

• Voted 6-0 to modify city code to allow for a term of not less than two years and not more than six years for City Magistrate.

• Voted 6-0 to amend a section of the light industry zoning ordinance to allow a tattoo shop to be added to the list of Conditional Use Permits.

• Voted 6-0 to amend the text of subdivisions of airspace and instead process requests for condominiums at 810 Eastern St. as a site plan during the building permit review process.

• Voted 4-2 (Kress, Miles opposed) to appoint local real estate agent Charmayne Keith to the Planning and Zoning Commission to serve a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2020.

• Voted unanimously to reappoint Sarah Ferry to the Clean City Commission to serve a term ending on Dec. 31, 2020.