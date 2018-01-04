EMS Trauma System declares Kingman Fire Department a ‘Premier EMS Agency’

KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department has met requirements for being a “Premier EMS Agency” as established by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the bureau of EMS Trauma System.

Health Services uses data from EMS agencies to improve patient outcomes for strokes, trauma and heart attacks.

The program has two categories of EMS participation levels. The first is a participating agency in which the agency satisfies at least three of the five requirements. The second is the premier agency that satisfies all five requirements.

The requirements are:

• Documenting agency leadership commitment

• Developing a quality improvement program

• Collecting and submitting electronic EMS patient care reports as a participating agency

• Active attendance and participation in applicable data and quality assurance

• Ensuring data feeds back into the program to inform the analysis and improvement of care.

“We utilize the best technology and practices available to hold to this standard and are very lucky to have the support of city leaders, KRMC and area public safety agencies” Fire Chief Jake Rhoades said.