Letter | Bob Sodaro: There’s a hidden truth at NACFD

When is the real truth going to come out about NACFD? They keep saying Vic Riccardi did this and he did that, but when you look at it, it’s Mike Collins and Jim Bailey who broke the rules they made up in executive session where the board meets without the public being there.

If you want to know who is really behind this whole thing, look no further. Their names are right here. They want Chief Wayne Eder out, and they think they will come out on top.

It’s called SYA, if you get the picture.

The board needs to work on protecting the district; not fight like kids in a candy store over candy. And as far as Patti Lewis putting up $8,000 for Riccardi’s lawyer; it’s her money to do with as she pleases. Collins and Bailey need friends like that.

This is all over $1,357. If you really want to look, then look at 2600 Northern Ave., a hay building that cost thousands. Who voted for it?

Collins and Bailey. What a deal.