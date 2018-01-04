Letter | Kingman Daily Miner got it wrong

It was exciting to see the story about the lawsuit against Rep. Paul Gosar listed as one of the 2017 Year in Review highlights; that is, until I read the grossly inaccurate description.

The filing of the lawsuit had nothing at all to do with profanity. Especially since I don’t even know if the “post in question” was posted to his Facebook page, and Rep. Gosar has never provided any evidence of any inappropriate post ever.

Is the “theoretically possible” political commentary post about a profane description of the Washington status quo really what the Kingman Daily Miner believes makes this lawsuit against Rep. Gosar “newsworthy?” Because I thought it was about the constitutional crisis created by Rep. Gosar’s unconstitutional social media policy.

J’aime Morgaine

Kingman Resident

Editor’s Note: The Kingman Daily Miner stands by its description of this conflict. Rep. Paul Gosar has stated he blocked J’aime Morgaine because of her use of profanity.