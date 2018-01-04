Mildly inconvenient weather possible through the weekend

KINGMAN – With the current drought going on 114 days, any forecast of rain or even a trace of precipitation is welcome news around the region, and it could happen this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a briefing Wednesday that reports the possibility of 0.10 inch of rain in the higher elevations of Mohave County, along with Clark and Lincoln counties in Nevada.

“Confidence is increasing in at least a temporary change to a wetter pattern this weekend through next week,” said Reid Wolcott, senior meteorologist for NWS in Las Vegas.

The 10-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center showed above average odds of wet conditions in portions of Arizona and Nevada.

The first system will glance the area on Saturday, with potential for more widespread impacts next week, the NWS said in its briefing.

The best chances for rain and mountain snow will be across Lincoln and northern Mohave counties.

Snow level will be 6,500 feet to 8,500 feet, with mainly light accumulation. Precipitation will generally total less than 0.10 inch, and area wind gusts will be 20-35 mph.

Expect dry and breezy conditions Sunday and Monday along the Colorado River Valley, with potential for more widespread precipitation later next week.

Nancy Selover, state climatologist at Arizona State University, recorded another dry month for Kingman in December, which followed two previous months of zero rain. The last measurable amount was Sept. 9 when 0.40 inch fell.