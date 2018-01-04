No. 14 Wildcats face Utah in first Pac-12 road trip

SALT LAKE CITY – After opening conference play with a six-point victory over No. 3 Arizona State, the Arizona men’s basketball team will hit the road for their first Pac-12 road trip of the 2017-18 season.

It will be UA’s first trip to Utah and Colorado in two seasons due to unbalanced conference scheduling, opening with the Utes in Salt Lake City tonight.

The Wildcats are the Pac-12’s best road team in league play with a record of 35-19 (.648) in Pac-12 road games since conference expanded to 12 teams prior to the 2011-12 season.

UA heads to Salt Lake City after securing an 84-78 win over No. 3 Arizona State in its Pac-12 opener on Saturday in the McKale Center.

Deandre Ayton finished with 23 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and three blocks versus ASU.

Ayton’s 19 rebounds were the most by a UA freshman since Bob Elliott grabbed 19 against Illinois on Nov. 30, 1973.

The victory pushed Arizona’s record versus top five ranked teams, under head coach Sean Miller, to 6-2.

Ayton earned Pac-12 Player of the Week and NCAA.com National Player of the Week honors for the performance.

The Wildcats’ eight-game winning streak, as of Tuesday, is tied for the seventh longest active winning streak in the nation with West Virginia’s 13 consecutive wins leading all teams.

UA’s eight consecutive victories are also mark the program’s eighth streak of eight or more wins since 2010.

Allonzo Trier eclipsed 1,000 career points in his career after tallying 23 points in his last game.

Trier became the seventh fastest Wildcat to score 1,000 points, doing so in his 59th game in an Arizona uniform.

Coniel Norman holds the record after needed 44 games to score 1,000 points from 1972 to 1974.

Arizona suffered a six-point defeat in its last trip to the Huntsman Center on Feb. 27, 2016. It snapped UA’s streak of six consecutive wins in the building going back to 1993.

Arizona head coach Sean Miller has posted impressive marks against Pac-12 foes in his nearly nine seasons in Tucson. Miller’s mark of 10-1 (.909) versus Utah is his second highest intra-conference winning percentage behind his perfect 14-0 mark against Stanford.