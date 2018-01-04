No. 4 Sun Devils travel to Colorado for Pac-12 tilt

TEMPE – The fourth-ranked Arizona State men’s basketball team continues Pac-12 action today with a 6:30 p.m. contest at Colorado on the Pac-12 Network.

ASU (12-1) will try to bounce back from its only loss of the season – an 84-78 setback at No. 17 Arizona on Dec. 30.

ASU ranks fifth in the nation in scoring (90.7 ppg.) and is in the top five in free throws made and attempted.

ASU and Colorado have split 10 games since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12. CU got a sweep in 2011-12 and ASU got a sweep in 2012-13.

ASU has won five of the past eight after CU swept the original Pac-12 series.

In the only meeting last season, ASU topped Colorado 78-77 in Tempe behind five players in double figures and Tra Holder’s two free throws with just one second left.

Tra Notes

Holder leads the Pac-12 in scoring (22.0 ppg.) and is the only player in the league with three 30-point games.

Also worth noting on Holder: In the two true road games this year, he posted 29 at Kansas and 31 at Arizona.

In the five games away from home, he is averaging 23.6 points and is 14-of-30 from the three-point stripe.

Top 10

The AP top-10 entered this week a combined 123-12. ASU is the only team with two wins against that group.

ASU beat then No. 15 and now No. 5 Xavier (14-1) to win the Continental Tire Invitational Championship in Las Vegas Nov. 24 and then won at then No. 2 and now No. 10 Kansas 95-85 on Dec. 10.

Stats LLC

ASU and 2000-01 Stanford are the only Pac-12 teams to start 12-0 with 11 wins by double digits since 1996-97 (past 22 seasons).

ASU’s only single-digit game in its 12-0 start – the best in school history – was a 92-90 win over Kansas State on Nov. 23.

Those Wins

As of the Jan. 1 NCAA RPI, No. 6 ASU had wins over No. 2 Xavier (14-1) in Las Vegas, at No. 13 Kansas (11-2), vs. No. 35 St. John’s (10-4) in Los Angeles and vs. No. 57 San Diego State (9-4).