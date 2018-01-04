Time to sign up for fun Community Education classes at MCC

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College Community Education Program is ringing in the New Year with fun courses for everyone.

MCC/CE is ready to welcome a greater number of visitors for the college non-credit courses this coming semester. These are classes for fun and friendship, with no grades handed out. The full list of these non-credit classes can be found at http://ce.mohave.edu.

MCC is offering Tai Chi and Yoga courses both mornings and evenings in January. Bring your yoga mats, blocks and straps and to work out the kinks in both mind and body.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) courses for professionals are offered each month. Get your Basic Life Support (BLS) and Healthcare Provider CPR certification through the American Heart Association regularly.

Students will learn adult, child and infant CPR, Automated External Defibrillators (AED) and obstructed airway skills. Equipment and materials are provided. Cost includes course books and certification card through the American Heart Association.

Learn how to market your products and crafts from a marketing professional that has worked in the field for over 40 years. If you want to learn how to use the computer, you are in luck because CE will be offering various levels of computer courses beginning with Basic Computer and Basic Computer 2.

Learn how to write your memoir along with other writers who will offer the feedback you need. MCC will be offering a variety of creative writing courses, including Creative Writing: Throw out the Rules, Writing Short Stories: Truth or Fiction, and Writing for Nonprofit Organizations.

For people looking for art classes there are many, from learning to paint a picture or making pottery. CE will be offering a variety of art classes, including: ceramics, water colors, acrylics, arts and crafts, and even a sewing class for those who have an urge to learn the craft.

There are also classes to learn how to use a digital camera to capture special moments or beautiful landscapes, seascapes, and other natural phenomena. If only we knew how to operate the cameras. Problem solved because CE will also offer digital photography classes. Bring your cameras and have a blast.

Who could possibly live in the desert and not become a rock hound? Make beautiful stones for jewelry, home décor, and other works of art from ordinary rock collected directly from the desert floor.

For the technical type, take a course in robotics. It’s going to be fun and interesting. After you get the basics, move up to the advanced course and build your robot from scratch. Learn from a facilitator who has worked in the field of robotics for most of his adult life.

Finally, for motorcycle enthusiasts, we offer motorcycle training and motorcycle skills practice. The motorcycle training course will train how to operate a motorcycle. The motorcycle skills practice (MSF) course is designed for the experienced rider.

MSF completion card for insurance discounts will be issued upon successful completion.

To register for the noncredit leisurely courses, log on to http://ce.mohave.edu and select the campus near you. For more information, contact 1-866-MOHAVECC or 1-866-664-2832.