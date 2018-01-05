City street sweeper to be rebuilt for $90,000

KINGMAN – City Council unanimously voted to approve rebuilding a street sweeper at a cost of $90,000 by Norwood Equipment, which will reduce down time and maintenance for the sweeper, said Jack Plaunty of the city’s street division.

Councilwoman Vickie Kress pulled the item from the Council’s consent agenda Tuesday to ask how many street sweepers are in the city’s Public Works Department.

There are four sweepers in the street division’s fleet with an average of 14 years and many hours of use, which has led to higher maintenance needs and more breakdowns, Plaunty answered.

However, they can’t all be running at once due to staffing.

“Areas of higher traffic get more sweeping,” he said.

All four sweepers were evaluated for mechanical performance, and one was selected as most in need of being rebuilt. The proposal from Norwood Equipment is about 30 percent of the cost of a new street sweeper, Plaunty noted.