Mohave County Democratic Party meets Tuesday to discuss strategies

KINGMAN – Mohave County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Calico’s restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

They’ll be discussing strategies to engage voters in the 2018 elections and rescheduling a date for Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia to speak in Kingman.

Garcia had to cancel his previous date of Jan. 6.

Danny Baker, treasurer of Mohave County Democratic Party, said he heard Garcia speak at a previous event in Kingman and liked what he had to say, especially his ideas on education.

Garcia, 47, was born in Mesa and is a product of Arizona’s public schools. He’s a lifelong proponent of education, and his plan is to restore faith in the public school system.

After getting his bachelor’s degree at Arizona State University, Garcia earned his master’s and doctorate degrees in education policy from University of Chicago. His dissertation examined segregation in Arizona’s charter schools.

Garcia narrowly lost to Diane Douglas in the 2014 election for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and was expected to challenge her in 2018. He announced in April that he was running for governor, instead.