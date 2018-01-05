Horoscope | January 5, 2018

Birthdays: January Jones, 40; Bradley Cooper, 43; Carrie Ann Inaba, 50; Diane Keaton, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make amends with anyone you haven’t been getting along with lately. It takes two to tango, and this time it’s best to be the one who is capable of sorting out differences.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for a way to please someone you love. Listen attentively and offer something special that will bring you closer to others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to reason and stick to your budget. You may want to make financial or personal changes that affect your home or the way you live.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll come up with innovative ideas that can help you adjust the way you use your skills. A new position that is different from anything you’ve done in the past will motivate you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Money matters will be of concern. Check your spending habits and overhead and you’ll find a way to cut corners.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and participate in something that will lead to personal gains. Listen and observe, and you’ll be offered alternate ways to use your skills.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change in the way you handle important relationships will help you gain respect. Use your intelligence and offer incentives that will get others to pick up the slack.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change in the way you handle your professional affairs may be questionable by some, but if you have done your due diligence, you should follow through with your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be realistic when making plans with friends or relatives. It’s best to look at the expenses involved before you agree to participate.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A sound investment can be made. Do your research and figure out the best way to get the best returns.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Offering to help friends or relatives will give you a sense of belonging and put you in a good position when you need a favor in return.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be clear about what you want, the way you feel and what you plan to do. A steady pace and an open mind will encourage others to take note and offer their support and help.