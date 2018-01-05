Kelli Ward caught in middle as President Trump, Steve Bannon feud

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Only time will tell if the dispute between President Donald Trump and former White House strategist Steve Bannon will affect Kelli Ward in the 2018 race to replace Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

The Lake Havasu City candidate seemed to be distancing herself from Bannon on Wednesday afternoon. Ward’s press secretary, Zachery Henry, released a statement on Twitter Wednesday emphasizing her objective to help advance Trump’s agenda.

“The most important endorsements in this race will come from the voters of Arizona. Steve Bannon is only one of many high-profile endorsements Dr. Ward has received,” he wrote. “Her focus remains on winning this race, which she in a great position to do, and then helping President Trump advance an America First agenda. The daily parlor intrigue in Washington, D.C. does nothing to improve the lives of the hard-working men and women of this country.”

Some Lake Havasu City Republicans say that – despite the former Arizona state senator’s avid support for Trump and endorsement by Bannon a few months ago – her shot at winning will go unchanged.

“She’s been endorsed by a whole group of people,” said Terry Laufer, president of the Lake Havasu Republican Men’s Club. “I think (Trump) will come on board this year, but that’s my opinion.”

Havasu’s Arizona Republican Assembly President Fred Barber suggested that, in the meantime, Ward take caution with Bannon because “sometimes he gets carried away a bit,” he said.

“Bannon has a long history of being a conservative and working for good causes for America … and he and Kelli seem to get along OK, but we actually sent her an email saying, you know, just listen to what he has to say and think about it, don’t jump in with both feet,” Barber said. “So just a little bit of caution on her part, and I think she will do that. She’s pretty smart, you know, she’s a medical doctor and she’s no dummy.”

Bannon came to Scottsdale with conservative radio talk show host Laura Ingraham to endorse Ward during her campaign kickoff in October. Ward also has been endorsed by Trump and Sen. Rand Paul, among others.