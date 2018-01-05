Kingman man arrested for kicking a police officer at KRMC

  • Originally Published: January 5, 2018 12:47 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Authorities say a 28-year-old Kingman man who was being evaluated for intoxication at Kingman Regional Medical Center turned combative and kicked a Kingman Police Department officer.

    Kyle Steven Levandowski was reportedly involved in a disturbance at a bar in the 3600 block of Stockton Hill Road early Sunday morning. Police officers arrived at about 1:40 a.m. to find Levandowski being restrained by security personnel.

    Police say Levandowski was belligerent and threatening other customers and had assaulted a security staff member.

    KPD took Levandowski into custody and brought him to KRMC for the evaluation.

    Levandowski was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault of a police officer, along with misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

    - Information provided by KPD

    More like this story