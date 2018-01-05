Kingman Photo | Gemstone Tile Explains the Art of Turquoising

Carolyn Vancleave of Gemstone Tile spoke to Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club at its Dec. 15 meeting (shown on left with club president Susan Williams).

Vancleave explained the process of handcrafting a one of a kind product and utilizing turquoise exclusively from Kingman’s turquoise mine, the last commercially operated turquoise mine in North America.

Gemstone Tile makes premium custom handcrafted gemstone tiles from jewelry grade turquoise and other precious materials. It is the only company in the world that is capable of creating this tile.

Vancleave can be reached a 928-753-3147 or visit their website at 222.gemstonetile.com.