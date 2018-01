Following Travis Lingenfelter on Facebook and how adamant he is for anyone here in Kingman to enjoy a job with livable wages with benefits.

I am thrilled to see him in a process again of providing said opportunities coming up here in the near future.

As he said, the upcoming opening of his extended stay hotel will open up 50 job openings. Bravo, Travis.

We’re anticipating to receive notice of applications for the upcoming positions.

John Yaboinsky

Kingman