MCSO graduates 16 new detention officers

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office graduated 16 new Detention Officers Dec. 29.

The officers began their shift assignments over the weekend and will work with fellow officers and supervisors as they continue their training to fully transition into solo working officers.



Friends and family were present during the graduation ceremony, which included Jail Commander Don Bischoff administering the oath of office followed by a badge pinning ceremony.

“This class represents the largest academy class the sheriff’s office has conducted in many years,” Bischoff said.

“These detention officers appear to be an extremely diverse group of individuals, all eager to start their first duty assignment in the jail,” said Sheriff Doug Schuster.

An officer position in the county jail is an entry level position to begin a law enforcement career.

The sheriff’soOffice is still accepting applications for detention officers and interested individuals are encouraged to apply online at www.mohavecounty.us. Starting salary for recruit officers is in excess of $30,000, which includes an employee benefit package.

– Information provided by MCSO